Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Ecopetrol reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 989,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

