Zacks: Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given $4.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Atossa Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 58,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Atossa Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

