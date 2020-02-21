Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $192.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.10 million. Employers posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $765.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.10 million to $785.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $755.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 39.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 138.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Employers by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

EIG traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 238,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,397. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. Employers has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

