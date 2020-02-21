Zacks: Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). Chico’s FAS also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 2,239,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,582. The company has a market cap of $495.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.38. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

