Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.58. 6,185,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,362,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

