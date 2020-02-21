Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $14.49. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2,057,777 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

