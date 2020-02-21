Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.67)-(0.63) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-343.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.67–0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Workiva stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 312,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.91. Workiva has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

