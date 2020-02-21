Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 3,062 shares.

The company has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

