WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $171,419.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, EXX, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022441 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, Bittrex, EXX, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

