Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $54.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Athene to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.78.
ATH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,856. Athene has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
