Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $54.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Athene to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.78.

ATH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,856. Athene has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Athene will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

