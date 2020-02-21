Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00, 400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

