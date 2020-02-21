Wavesbet (WBET) One Day Volume Hits $29,412.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $94,278.00 and approximately $29,412.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019043 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00240048 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000699 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

