Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Sells $89,890.35 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $9.14. 162,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,210. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
