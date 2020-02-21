Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN) traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 54,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Walker Lane Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

