W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

