vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will post $1.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $2.50 million. vTv Therapeutics posted sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 million to $5.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTVT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,239,726 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VTVT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 446,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,964. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

