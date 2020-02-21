Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.15 and last traded at $79.14, 1,209,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 319,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

