Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSEARCA BLHY remained flat at $$24.11 on Friday. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.