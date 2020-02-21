Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,829 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,917. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

