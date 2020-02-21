Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 63,848 Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,848 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Reed’s by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 202,807 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Reed’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 900,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Reed’s by 7,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 724,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reed’s by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the period.
Shares of REED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 105,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,238. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.05.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.
