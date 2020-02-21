Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

THTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THTX remained flat at $$2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,942. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Theratechnologies Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

