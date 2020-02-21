Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMLP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.30. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -131.58%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris H. Booth bought 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,756 shares of company stock worth $301,150 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

