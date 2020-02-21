Virtu Financial LLC Invests $78,000 in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,514,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 187,974 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,677. The company has a market capitalization of $708.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

QD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

