Virtu Financial LLC Has $82,000 Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 3,170,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,025,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price target (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

