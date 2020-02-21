Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AK Steel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 76.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 877,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 381,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 728,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176,547 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AK Steel stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 20,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,053. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKS shares. Cfra upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

