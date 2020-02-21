Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 43,210 Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 6,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Evoke Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

