Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.41

Virginia National Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:VABK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and traded as low as $37.02. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

About Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through two segments, the Bank and VNB Wealth. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.