Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,167 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

