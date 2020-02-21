Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,934 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $344.06. 2,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.31 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.