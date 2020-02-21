Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 658,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,855. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

