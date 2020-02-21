Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

CYAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CELYAD SA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CYAD remained flat at $$10.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. CELYAD SA/ADR has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $22.99.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

