Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 320,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after buying an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. 17,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

