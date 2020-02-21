Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 63,821 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

