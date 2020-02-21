Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,267 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,250 shares of company stock worth $7,496,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,174. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

