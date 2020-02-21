Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $110,891.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $5,159,256. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

