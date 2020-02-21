Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.93. 1,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.58 and a 200 day moving average of $282.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.30.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

