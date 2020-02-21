Viacoin Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coinroom, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $125,336.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00719604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,466 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Coinroom, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

