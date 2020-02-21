Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Share Price

Press coverage about Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Groupon earned a daily sentiment score of -3.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the coupon company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Shares of GRPN remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 40,256,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,770,077. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Groupon has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

