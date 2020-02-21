Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.69 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.56-3.69 EPS.

Shares of VTR traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,785. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.