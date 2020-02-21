VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.19, 669 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.