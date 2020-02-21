VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, 210 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. Analysts forecast that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

