US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Relic were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 428.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,110. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $59.70. 10,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,392. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

