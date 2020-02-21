US Bancorp DE Purchases 392 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,954. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.82. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

