US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.92. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

