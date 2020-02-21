US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLR. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 16,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 877.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,238. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $383.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

