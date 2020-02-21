US Bancorp DE Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FutureFuel by 1,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 108,834 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

