US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.43. 56,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $109.80 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

