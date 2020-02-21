US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. 317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $111.91 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.