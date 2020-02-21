US Bancorp DE Acquires 25,051 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 247,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.