Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. 4,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,602. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.85. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.